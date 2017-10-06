Gloria Allred Basically Shades The Fuck Out Of Daughter Lisa Bloom For Defending Harvey Weinstein!

Uh oh! Is this the beginning of a family feud??

Celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred, who has represented 33 women accusing Bill Cosby sexual assault, is slamming Harvey Weinstein's legal team in his sexual harassment lawsuit!

Yes, that's including her own daughter, Lisa Bloom!

The famed attorney shadily expressed she would never have thought of representing the movie producer, saying in a statement:

"Had I been asked by Mr. Weinstein to represent him, I would have declined, because I do not represent individuals accused of sex harassment. I only represent those who allege that they are victims of sexual harassment."

She continued, even adding she would not be against going up against her own daughter!

"While I would not represent Mr. Weinstein, I would consider representing anyone who accused Mr. Weinstein of sexual harassment, even if it meant that my daughter was the opposing counsel."

Damn!!

Lisa spoke out on Thursday about the allegations, defending the mogul as "an old dinosaur learning new ways."

It's very possible we could see Gloria and Lisa face off in court, though Harvey is currently only suing The New York Times over their "reckless reporting."

We wouldn't want to mess with our momma! Wonder how Lisa will respond…

