Harvey Weinstein is a producer of some of the finest films of the past quarter century — and according to an exposé in the New York Times, a serial sexual harasser.

After the story hit that Harvey had sexually harassed a number of women (including Ashley Judd) and had settled harassment accusations with eight women (including Rose McGowan) he wasn't the only one who needed to come up with a response.

See, Weinstein, whose future at The Weinstein Company is currently in limbo, is also a big political donor who has given thousands to Democratic candidates over the years, putting those still in office or running into an awkward position.

So some are putting that money to good use.

Cory Booker, junior senator from New Jersey, announced he is donating Harvey's $7,800 to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Likewise, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is regifting her 5K directly to charity.

Democratic Senators Patrick Leahy (Vermont), Martin Heinrich (New Mexico), and Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) have also done likewise. Weinstein donees who have not yet responded include Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer (New York), Al Franken (Minnesota), Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island), and Kirsten Gillibrand (New York).

We can't blame anyone for not wanting any connection to Weinstein at this point.

