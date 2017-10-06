Sparks Are Flying Between Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Once More!!

It's a new, well technically old, love for Hilary Duff!

It appears as though Miz Duff's brief romance with Ely Sandvik is So Yesterday as she has reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Koma. As we previously reported, we wondered if Duff and Sandvik were over after fans noticed the twosome stopped following each other on Instagram.

And, apparently, the gossip was true as E! News has since confirmed the breakup AND reported that the former Disney darling has taken back Koma. Juicy stuff!!

In fact, one source dished to the publication:

"Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again. Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off."

Awwwww. Another clue indicating a reconciliation between Hilary and Matthew is that the musician was spotted at Hil's 30th birthday celebration. If you look hard enough, you can spot Koma in the birthday pics Hilary shared on IG:

#tbt to my most favorite birthday ever!!! #thisis30A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

We see you, Matthew!! Oh, and the One Night singer also shared a snap (above) from the bash. He wrote alongside the pic:

"#tBt birthday girl"

Not to mention, Koma really pulled out all of the stops for Hilary's birthday, as another insider spilled:

"He took her on a romantic dinner date for her birthday, bought her a guitar, and was at her 30th birthday party. Her and Ely's split is very recent. Her friends and family really adore Matthew. Hilary also wants to get in the studio with Matthew and they have had a working relationship."

Hmmm, sounds pretty romantic to us!! Have fun, you two!!

