James Corden's Carpool Karaoke looks like the most fun thing to do on TV.

But for the Foo Fighters, maybe not so much...

In a new interview with NME, frontman Dave Grohl admitted filming the Late Late Show segment was actually "a little uncomfortable."

What? Why??

Well, a couple reasons. The first, as explained by guitarist Pat Smear -- it was seven guys crammed into a car for a REALLY long time:

