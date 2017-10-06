Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Shakira Miley Cyrus Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Yummy Yummy Screw, Film Flickers, Kate Winslet, Completely Gratuitous, Sex, Late Night TV, Idris Elba >> Happy Friday! Idris Elba Has A Foot Fetish!

Happy Friday! Idris Elba Has A Foot Fetish!

10/06/2017 5:36 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsYummy Yummy ScrewFilm FlickersKate WinsletCompletely GratuitousSexLate Night TVIdris Elba

We really should just present this without commentary.

Kate Winslet confirmed Idris Elba has a foot fetish while appearing on The Graham Norton Show Friday to promote their new film The Mountain Between Us.

Related: Idris Felt Awkward AF Over Taylor Swift & Kanye West Feud

Is it, is it… hot in here???

CLICK PLAY (above) to get the skinny on the actor's obsession with titillating toes!

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Another One! Honest Trailers Creator Andy Signore Accused Of Sexual Misconduct
Next story »
Heidi Montag Names Hills Costar Jen Bunney One Of Gunner Pratt's Godmothers!
See All Comments