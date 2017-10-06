Happy Friday! Idris Elba Has A Foot Fetish!

We really should just present this without commentary.

Kate Winslet confirmed Idris Elba has a foot fetish while appearing on The Graham Norton Show Friday to promote their new film The Mountain Between Us.

Related: Idris Felt Awkward AF Over Taylor Swift & Kanye West Feud

Is it, is it… hot in here???

CLICK PLAY (above) to get the skinny on the actor's obsession with titillating toes!

Tags: completely gratuitous, film flickers, idris elba, kate winslet, late night tv, sex, tv news, yummy yummy screw