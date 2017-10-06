Isla Fisher Is Tired Of Being Confused For Look-Alike Amy Adams — But They’re Not The Only Stars Separated At Birth!

Foo Fighters Say Filming Carpool Karaoke Was Actually 'A Little Uncomfortable' -- Find Out Why!
James Corden's Carpool Karaoke looks like the most fun thing to do on TV.
But for the Foo Fighters, maybe not so much...
Video: Carpool Karaoke Rides RANKED From Best To Worst!
In a new interview with NME, frontman Dave Grohl admitted filming the Late Late Show segment was actually "a little uncomfortable."
What? Why??
Well, a couple reasons. The first, as explained by guitarist Pat Smear -- it was seven guys crammed into a car for a REALLY long time:
[Image via CBS.]