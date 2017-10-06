Isla Fisher Is Tired Of Being Confused For Look-Alike Amy Adams — But They’re Not The Only Stars Separated At Birth!

Dear world, Isla Fisher would like to clear the air!

She's not Amy Adams, so please stop coming up to her and mistaking her for the Oscar winner!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Joneses starlet recounted a few times when she was confused for her doppelgänger, including the time Lady GaGa couldn't tell them apart!

Watch her HIGHlariously retell the story (above), and be sure to click through (below) to find out which other celebs have look-alikes!

