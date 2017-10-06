Every Carpool Karaoke With James Corden RANKED From Adele To 'A Little Uncomfortable'!

Well, Foo Fighters may not have enjoyed their experience filming Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, but we damn sure enjoyed watching it.

The Late Late Show bit is basically like pizza now — even when it's cold or been sitting out all night, it's still pizza.

But some are definitely more supreme than others. What's the current ranking? Where do Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Katy Perry rank among classics like Adele and Jennifer Hudson?

Find out…

CLICK HERE to view "All Of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Rides RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "All Of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Rides RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "All Of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Rides RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "All Of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Rides RANKED From Best To Worst!"

CLICK HERE to view "All Of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Rides RANKED From Best To Worst!"

Tags: adele, carpool karaoke, ed sheeran, foo fighters, gifs, harry styles, james corden, jennifer hudson, katy perry, late night tv, music minute, tv news