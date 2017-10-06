Justin Bieber & New Flame Paola Paulin ‘Totally Smitten With Each Other’ After Another Date Night!

Justin Bieber and Paola Paulin are going strong!

They're doing so well, the singer even invited the actress to church with him on Wednesday to meet the pastor. And considering the 23-year-old has been all about his faith recently, it sounds like a big deal!

An Us Weekly insider even revealed:

"They're totally smitten with each other."

As we previously reported, Paola accompanied Justin to church the day they met before their "intimate, private date," only last week!

Their Wednesday date night this week had the duo looking "cute together at church," where former flames Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin were in attendance:

"Justin wanted Paola to meet the pastor, so he introduced her."

Later, the pair hit up Soho House in West Hollywood, to put on more PDA with dinner:

"She had the salmon salad and he had the chicken salad. They were all over each other and didn't care who was watching. They left together after that."

Ow, ow!

We can't imagine this will be the last we see of JB and Paola!

