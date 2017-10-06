Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Shakira Miley Cyrus Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Celebrity Feuds, Film Flickers, Sex & The City, Kim Cattrall, Twitter, Shade >> Kim Cattrall Wants You To Move On From The Sex And The City 3 Drama!
« Previous story
'King Of Instagram' Douche Dan Bilzerian Ran, Filmed Himself, & Pestered Cops For A Gun During Las Vegas Shooting
Next story »
OMG, R.I.P. AIM!
See All Comments