Kourtney Kardashian REFUSES To Feel Guilty About Scott Disick's Feelings: 'He's Out With A Different Hooker Every Day'!

Oh snap!!!

It seems as though Kourtney Kardashian is the ONLY person holding Scott Disick accountable for his actions. In a clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kris Jenner made sure to lay some pretty thick guilt onto Kourt for having a blast with her girlfriends in Mexico.

Per the Momager, Lord Disick was a little butt hurt that Miz Kardashian had SO much fun without her baby daddy. Understandably, the 38-year-old was immediately irritated by the guilt trip and made sure to clarify a few things to her momma. While Scott may say he's pining away for Kourtney, the mother-of-three knows that is a load of B.S., as she dished:

"Well, that's really not fair. It's just like I can't even live my life. I can't even go anywhere. He needs to get a f**king life and leave me alone. All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when, clearly, I'm not, from 10 years of this going on."

Snap! Snap! When Kris suggested that Scott's offered up his "heart on a platter" and noted that Kourtney would be "sad" if Scott "truly left [her] alone," Kardashian added:

"He's not! He's not, though! That's what he makes it seem! To you, to Kim, to Khloe, to the world, to everybody! He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So if that was his truth, why can't he get it together? … I have to handle it when he's out photographed with a different hooker every day."

SAVAGE. Be sure to watch the whole exchange for yourself (below)!

P.S. Do what's best for you, Kourtney!!! M'kay???

