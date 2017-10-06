Kylie Jenner Doesn't Want Her Baby Bump Photographed!
The paparazzi favorite is shying away from the cameras!
Now that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, her priorities have changed. Instead of being out and about in El Lay, the Life of Kylie star prefers to stay at home.
According to a People source, the 20-year-old "feels good," but because her "body is changing," she doesn't want to be seen in the public eye.
Related: The KarJenner Baby Boom Is Only Making The Famous Fam Closer!
The insider revealed:
[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram.]