Kylie Jenner Doesn't Want Her Baby Bump Photographed!

The paparazzi favorite is shying away from the cameras!

Now that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, her priorities have changed. Instead of being out and about in El Lay, the Life of Kylie star prefers to stay at home.

According to a People source, the 20-year-old "feels good," but because her "body is changing," she doesn't want to be seen in the public eye.

The insider revealed:

"Kylie prefers to stay home. She feels good, but her body is changing. She doesn't want to be photographed… At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company."

To occupy her time, Caitlyn Jenner's daughter is doing lots of shopping for her bundle of joy!

"She is very excited about the baby though… She talks about the baby nonstop. She is already shopping like crazy."

The baby is already being spoiled!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram.]

