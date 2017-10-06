Oh snap!!!

It seems as though Kourtney Kardashian is the ONLY person holding Scott Disick accountable for his actions. In a clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kris Jenner made sure to lay some pretty thick guilt onto Kourt for having a blast with her girlfriends in Mexico.

Per the Momager, Lord Disick was a little butt hurt that Miz Kardashian had SO much fun without her baby daddy. Understandably, the 38-year-old was immediately irritated by the guilt trip and made sure to clarify a few things to her momma. While Scott may say he's pining away for Kourtney, the mother-of-three knows that is a load of B.S., as she dished:

