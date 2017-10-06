Coroner's Office Confirms Identities Of The Remaining Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Such a tragically long list.

On Thursday, the Clark County Coroner's office released the official list of the 58 people who were killed during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night.

We've been keeping track of the steady stream of names that have been surfacing throughout the week.

The rest of the victims are listed below:

Heather Alvarado

Dorene Anderson

Stephen Berger

Candice Bowers

Denise Cohen

Austin Davis

Thomas Day

Christiana Duarte

Brian Fraser

Keri Galvan

Rocio Guillen

Christopher Hazencomb

Teresa Kimura

Carly Kreibaum

Victor Link

Jordan McIldoon

Kelsey Meadows

Patricia Mestas

Austin Meyer

Carolyn Parsons

Lisa Patterson

Melissa Ramirez

Jordyn Rivera

Tara Roe

Brett Shwanbeck

Laura Shipp

Erick Silva

Brennan Stewart

Derrick Taylor

Kurt Von Tillow

William Wolfe Jr.

Our hearts go out to the victims' families and all those affected by this senseless tragedy.

