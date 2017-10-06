Comedian Ralphie May Has Passed Away At 45

Russell Brand Confesses All About Battling Sex, Drugs, & Katy Perry -- Read His Candid Interview!
Russell Brand has come a long way since his days of battling addiction.
While he'll never forget the downward spiral of his younger years, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor doesn't like to think about his drug abusing past.
In a candid new interview with Us Weekly, the comedian said reliving his encounters with heroin -- which began at just 19 years old -- is too dangerous to dwell on.
The father-of-one, who is 14 years sober, confessed:
"I can't think about it too much because I start to miss it. If you're in pain, psychological pain, you feel like you have a knot in your tummy. If pain is a fist, heroin dives into it, opens it up and relaxes you. It feels so beautiful. It feels like a cuddle, like comfort, like being in your mother's arms. It's so sweet and perfect."
But the euphoric sensation doesn't last long. After getting hooked on the drug, Brand said his world was starting to unravel -- he was already "smoking too much, drinking too much, doing cocaine, taking quite a lot of acid and looking at too much porn."
Soon, the comedian was all alone, with nothing in his life except the drugs he was addicted to. He explained:
