Comedian Ralphie May Has Passed Away At 45

Gone too soon.

TMZ revealed Last Comic Standing comedian Ralphie May has died at the age of 45.

Related: Miley Cyrus Pays Her Respects To Tom Petty In A Very Special Way

Ralphie had been reportedly dealing with pneumonia over the last seven days, but kept performing scheduled gigs.

Just yesterday he posted while attending the Casino Entertainment Awards where he was nominated:

Let’s do this Las Vegas!A post shared by Ralphie May (@therealralphiemay) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

We'll let you know as we learn more.

R.I.P.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: last comic standing, r.i.p., ralphie may, sad sad, tv news