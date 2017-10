So gorgeous.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is leading the pack of superstars providing aid to the devastated Puerto Rico with a new song, Almost Like Praying!

Related: San Juan Mayor Slams 'Miscommunicator-In-Chief' Donald Trump

Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello , Pedro Capo, Dessa, Gloria Estefan , Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo , Jennifer Lopez , Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez , Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres, and Ana Villafañe also join in on the single to benefit Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

All proceeds from the song will go specifically toward the Hispanic Federation's Hurricane Relief Fund. How wonderful these powerful performers have joined forces — especially since our President's idea of helping is throwing paper towels.

Listen (above)! And SOUND OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

P.S. If you listen closely, you'll notice the lyrics are a rhyming arrangement of all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico. So touching!

Tags: camila cabello, gina rodriguez, gloria estefan, hispanic federation's hurricane relief fund, hurricane maria, jennifer lopez, john leguizamo, lin-manuel miranda, marc anthony, puerto rico