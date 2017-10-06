Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus' Tom Petty Wildflowers Cover Is So Good!

We love this cover!!

After performing it on Howard Stern's show earlier this week, Miley Cyrus brought back her rendition of Tom Petty's Wildflowers for The Tonight Show — and she did not disappoint!

Joined by her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, on guitar and background vocals, Miley's performance is emotional and stirring.

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

