Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Miley Demi Lovato Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> R.I.P., Miley Cyrus, Howard Stern, Billy Ray Cyrus, Awwwww, Late Night TV >> Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus' Tom Petty Wildflowers Cover Is So Good!

Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus' Tom Petty Wildflowers Cover Is So Good!

10/06/2017 10:40 AM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Miley CyrusHoward SternBilly Ray CyrusAwwwwwLate Night TV

We love this cover!!

After performing it on Howard Stern's show earlier this week, Miley Cyrus brought back her rendition of Tom Petty's Wildflowers for The Tonight Show — and she did not disappoint!

Related: Here's Why Miley Cyrus Will Not Be Going On Tour!

Joined by her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, on guitar and background vocals, Miley's performance is emotional and stirring.

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

The CUTEST Baby Zoo Animal Videos!
Celebs Who Do ANAL!!!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Justin Bieber & New Flame Paola Paulin ‘Totally Smitten With Each Other’ After Another Date Night!
Next story »
Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Just Two Weeks — Here's The Statement On His Decision
See All Comments