PartyNextDoor Arrested On Drug Possession Charges At The Border

Rapper PartyNextDoor was arrested on charges of drug possession in Niagara County on Thursday.

According to local news affiliate WIVB, New York State Troopers arrested Party, real name Jahron Brathwaite, and a second man named Jerome Nevins after Xanax and Oxycodone were discovered on their bus.

Speaking of NextDoor, the pair were driving in from our neighbor to the North when they were stopped at the border by U.S. Customs on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge. It was then that State Troopers were called to assist and found the prescription drugs.

Related: Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab After Just Two Weeks

Nevins, an Ontario native, was found in alleged possession of Xanax while PartyNextDoor is said to have had both Xanax and Oxy on him.

Both men were reportedly charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, cited, and released.

[Image via Instagram/NY State Police.]

Tags: busted!, canadialand, drugs, jerome nevins, oxycodone, partynextdoor, xanax