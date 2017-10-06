Home Videos Photos Shop
The Boys Of PRETTYMUCH Just Dropped The Simple, Silly Visual For Their Catchy AF Teacher! Watch!

10/06/2017 12:33 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteCute!Cuteness!

SOoooooOOoOO cute!

We've been loving PRETTYMUCH lately — and their new music video for Teacher is no exception.

Super fun, low-key, and adorable!

Ch-ch-check out Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu, Nick Mara, and Austin Porter rocking out (above)!

Are you loving PRETTYMUCH?? SOUND OFF in the comments!

