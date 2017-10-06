The Boys Of PRETTYMUCH Just Dropped The Simple, Silly Visual For Their Catchy AF Teacher! Watch!

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué are said to have split!

It's being reported by Spanish site Cotilleo that the couple have separated with a source adding the songstress has "confirmed the separation" recently.

Although they're not married, Shakira and her longtime partner have two kids together, four-year-old Milan and two-year-old Sasha.

The 40-year-old performer has yet to make any sort of statement about her relationship status, but on Friday, she did take to Twitter with video of her singing Amarillo, a love song:

[Image via Instagram.]