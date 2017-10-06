OMG, R.I.P. AIM!

Even though you probably haven't used AOL Instant Messenger in years, we're still sad to report that AIM is shutting down for good — taking a piece of your youth with it!

Because the legendary chat service that was wildly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s can no longer sustain itself, the company announced it will be obsolete come December 15. :(

America Online said in a statement to its users:

"We loved working on AIM for you. From setting the perfect away message to that familiar ring of an incoming chat, AIM will always have a special place in our hearts."

*~BrB cRyInG~*

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious reactions to the news (below)!!

When you hear AIM is ending:pic.twitter.com/AJRNSjV4U6

— Timothy Connolly CFA (@SconsetCapital) October 6, 2017

AIM dying has me a little emotional. Why am I this way? pic.twitter.com/wVsiVazi6Q

— Aday. (@SlayforAday) October 6, 2017

In honor of @aim being officially sunset, let's start a thread with our first usernames. @StewartFortier was Bigchicken409.

— TRICIA (@tclep) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM. honor this somber day by opening a door and shutting it and opening it again and shutting it till your crush pays attention to you

— Julia Reinstein (@juliareinstein) October 6, 2017

Damn. RIP AIM, you were there when I was just learning to internet. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/p7jVWwTVOI

— Jaime Ramirez (@sakelfc) October 6, 2017

Tfw your crush signed on to AIM and you heard the door opening noise 👀👀👀👀👀

— nuanced opinion guy (@charles_kinbote) October 6, 2017

~*~*dOn't CRy bECausE iT's over, SMiLe bEcaUSe it haPpeNEd*~*~ RIP, AIM. You were the best.https://t.co/94dr74gSv4 pic.twitter.com/SnewaB2reT

— Nate (@BarstoolNate) October 6, 2017

"Do you have AIM?"

"Yeah"

"What's your screen name?"

"Oh I'm never on it" This is how you knew she didn't like you. :(

— Greg (@gwiss) October 6, 2017

When you're waiting for your 7th grade crush to log onto AIM after school and you hear the *door open* sound. pic.twitter.com/plQsIqdXPJ

— Jerry David (@BostonJerry) October 6, 2017

AIM away messages were the first "sub tweet" tbh

— diana (@takeDianasbra) October 6, 2017

RIP AIM. Today's kids will never understand the struggle of writing the perfect away message. #RIPaim

— Phyllis (@phyllisthebuzz) October 6, 2017

All my away messages were an artistic expression of passive-aggressive angst. Kids these days will never understand. #RIPAIM

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) October 6, 2017

AIM is dying. I'm going to put a cryptic message about my crush in my away message just for old time's sake. #RIPAIM

— Myke (@MikeWehner) October 6, 2017

*~*~*~HeLlO tHeRe tHe AnGeL oF my NIGHTmare*~***

@ soccer practice, hit da cell!!!! #RIPaim pic.twitter.com/KxE1B9REkq

— Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) October 6, 2017

With that said, G2G!

