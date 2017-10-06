Home Videos Photos Shop
OMG, R.I.P. AIM!

10/06/2017 1:28 PM ET | Filed under: Tech TalkNostalgiaViral: News

Even though you probably haven't used AOL Instant Messenger in years, we're still sad to report that AIM is shutting down for good — taking a piece of your youth with it!

Because the legendary chat service that was wildly popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s can no longer sustain itself, the company announced it will be obsolete come December 15. :(

America Online said in a statement to its users:

"We loved working on AIM for you. From setting the perfect away message to that familiar ring of an incoming chat, AIM will always have a special place in our hearts."

*~BrB cRyInG~*

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious reactions to the news (below)!!

With that said, G2G!

