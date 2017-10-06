Sam Smith Releases New Single, Album Release Date, & 2018 Tour Details! We've Been Praying For This!

What did we do to deserve this??

On Friday, we woke up to a heap of blessings from Sam Smith — who released his new single Pray and announced that his sophomore album, The Thrill Of It, will be out November 3! Oh, and all the details about his 2018 tour!

Related: Sam & Brandon Flynn's Date Night!

The 25-year-old singer will kick off his North American tour on June 18, 2018 in Toronto and will wrap on September 13 in Calgary!

Ch-ch-check out the track list (below):

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

And the good news is you can listen to #10, Pray, (below)!!!

So good!

Start planning to see Sam live at one of the dates (below) — tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 12!

The Thrill Of It All Tour – 2018 North American Dates

6/18 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

6/19 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

6/22 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

6/23 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

6/26 Boston, MA TD Garden

6/27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

6/29 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

7/3 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

7/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

7/6 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

7/7 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

7/10 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

7/11 Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/13 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

7/14 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

7/17 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

7/18 Houston, TX Toyota Center

7/20 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

7/21 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

7/25 Monterrey, MEX Arena Monterrey

7/27 Mexico City, MEX Palacio de los Deportes

8/14 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/15 Chicago, IL United Center

8/17 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena

8/18 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8/21 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

8/22 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/24 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

8/28 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/29 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

8/31 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

9/1 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center

9/4 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

9/5 San Jose, CA SAP Center

9/7 Portland, OR Moda Center

9/8 Seattle, WA KeyArena

9/10 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

9/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

9/13 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

[Image via Universal.]

Tags: music minute, sam smith