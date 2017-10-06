VOTE: Would You Watch Sex And The City 3 Without Samantha Jones?

The tea is hot!!

After Kim Cattrall denied rumors saying she decided at the last minute she wouldn't be open to filming a Sex And The City 3, her former costars have been calling out her bluff!

Although, in an interview with Piers Morgan, the actress essentially gave them her blessing to go on and make the movie without her as Samantha Jones! This after she slammed Sarah Jessica Parker for not being "nicer" about the situation!

So, with all the drama over a possible SATC 3 getting fiercer and fiercer, you know we had to ask…

