Suge Knight Makes EXPLOSIVE Claims That Dr. Dre Paid $20K To Have Him Killed!

This is a SERIOUS accusation.

In explosive new court documents, Suge Knight is claiming that Dr. Dre was the mastermind behind a failed assassination attempt. According to TMZ, the controversial record producer has accused Eminem's mentor of paying $20,000 to have him killed. Whoaaaaa.

Knight says that, in July 2016, he was shown a $20K check made out by Dre to a man named Dwayne Johnson. To complicate matters, the 52-year-old claims Johnson was paid the blood money to take him out on the same day he fatally ran over someone.

Per the legal documents, Suge met with a private investigator and Dwayne last year and, during the meeting, Johnson admitted the check was partial payment for his participation in the murder attempt.

Reportedly, the hired gun was at the Tam's parking lot the EXACT day Suge ran over Terry Carter. Knight is currently on trial for allegedly murdering Carter via a hit-and-run. Apparently, Suge is now using this supposed attempt on his life as a defense in his case.

How?? Well, Suge is defending that he had reason to fear for his life when he entered Tam's. Unsurprisingly, Dre's lawyer has since called this allegation "absurd."

[Image via Winston Burris/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

