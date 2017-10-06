Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Shakira Miley Cyrus Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Heidi Montag, Awwwww, Celeb Kidz, Reality TV, Instagram, Nostalgia >> Heidi Montag Names Hills Costar Jen Bunney One Of Gunner Pratt's Godmothers!

Heidi Montag Names Hills Costar Jen Bunney One Of Gunner Pratt's Godmothers!

10/06/2017 5:24 PM ET | Filed under: Heidi MontagAwwwwwCeleb KidzReality TVInstagramNostalgia

no title

Super cute!

The Hills may be well over, but Heidi Montag and Jen Bunney's friendship is as strong as ever!

Related: The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now — Still Clubbing At Les Deux?

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday — only 5 days after welcoming her son – the new mom shared Bunney would be one of Gunner Pratt's godmothers!

In a video, Heidi gushed:

"Cheers! I have one of Gunner's godmothers here, Jen Bunney."

To which Jen replied:

"We're celebrating Gunner. He's the best baby ever. We love him so much."

Is this not the cutest?? We just know Gunner is going to forever be surrounded by love.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

The CUTEST Baby Zoo Animal Videos!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Happy Friday! Idris Elba Has A Foot Fetish!
Next story »
Isla Fisher Is Tired Of Being Confused For Look-Alike Amy Adams — But They’re Not The Only Stars Separated At Birth!
See All Comments