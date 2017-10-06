Heidi Montag Names Hills Costar Jen Bunney One Of Gunner Pratt's Godmothers!

Super cute!

The Hills may be well over, but Heidi Montag and Jen Bunney's friendship is as strong as ever!

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday — only 5 days after welcoming her son – the new mom shared Bunney would be one of Gunner Pratt's godmothers!

In a video, Heidi gushed:

"Cheers! I have one of Gunner's godmothers here, Jen Bunney."

To which Jen replied:

"We're celebrating Gunner. He's the best baby ever. We love him so much."

Is this not the cutest?? We just know Gunner is going to forever be surrounded by love.

