Tila Tequila, Self-Proclaimed 'True Voice Of God', Wants To Smite Muslims & All Other 'Abominations' Living In America — Watch Her Spew Out Garbage!

Watch out, false prophets — the TRUE MESSIAH is here to smite you!

For those who aren't linked up to a higher power, that messiah is apparently none other than former reality star and current neo-Nazi Tila Tequila!

The A Shot at Love star loves to record YouTube videos from her car and discuss who she believes are abominations in the eyes of the lord. According to Tila, this includes obese people, Muslims, and, of course, the Satanists of Hollywood!

Related: Chris Pratt Joins Justin Bieber's Star-Studded Church!

In the clip, the self-proclaimed "true voice of God" goes off on those who practice Islam for infiltrating the U.S. — thanks to Barack Obama, of course — and claims she is going to "smite every single one of you in Jesus' name." Oh, okay.

If that's not delusional enough, Tequila then says it's time to shake this nation until it trembles and make America great again (just to remind you which team she's batting for). How will she do that? By and taking away "all their first borns"!

…Wait, WHAT!?

Watch the MTV alum spew out abominable garbage for seven minutes (below).

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: a shot at love, barack obama, crazzzzy, gotta have faith, mtv, sad sad, tila tequila, viral: news, youtube