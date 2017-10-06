Did Vin Diesel Just Side With Tyrese In All That Drama With The Rock??

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/06/2017 9:58 AM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsFilm FlickersVin DieselDwayne "The Rock" JohnsonDieselInstagramPaul WalkerShade

Vin Diesel

The Fast drama continues.

It seems Tyrese isn't the only one with hard feelings toward Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Vin Diesel seemingly threw some shade of his own on Instagram on Thursday!

ICYMI, the 39-year-old rapper called out the former wrestler via social media this week for "breaking up" the Fast family by signing up for a solo spinoff film that delays the release of Fast 9.

Related: The Rock Meets 10-Year-Old Who Saved His Brother

Diesel later threw his hat in the ring by posting a photo of him standing side-by-side with Tyrese and the late Paul Walker, who was the center of the franchise before his passing.

The 50-year-old shared:

Brotherhood…A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

What do U make of this?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/AEDT/WENN.]

