Aaron Carter Looks Healthier Already!

Ever since Aaron Carter has been on a bid to get healthier and feel better about himself — including making the tough decision to leave rehab yesterday — the star looks healthier than ever in some respects.

Very early this morning, Carter posted a pic to his Instagram account comparing his body now to what it had been just a few weeks ago.

Honestly, the change is remarkable — and inspiring!!!

Ch-ch-check out the side-by-side comparison (below):

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 🙏🏻Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 🤷🏼‍♂️#proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Wow!!!

Obviously, it was a BIG decision for him to walk away from rehab so suddenly yesterday, but we sincerely hope he's doing the right thing for himself and his overall health.

Here's wishing the best for Aaron as he continues to get back on the right track!!

[Image via TNYF/WENN.]

Tags: aaron carter, fitness, health, instagram, mental health, music minute, news, rehab