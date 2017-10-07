Home Videos Photos Shop
Aaron Carter Looks Healthier Already!

Aaron Carter Looks Healthier Already!

10/07/2017

Ever since Aaron Carter has been on a bid to get healthier and feel better about himself — including making the tough decision to leave rehab yesterday — the star looks healthier than ever in some respects.

Very early this morning, Carter posted a pic to his Instagram account comparing his body now to what it had been just a few weeks ago.

Honestly, the change is remarkable — and inspiring!!!

Ch-ch-check out the side-by-side comparison (below):

Wow!!!

Obviously, it was a BIG decision for him to walk away from rehab so suddenly yesterday, but we sincerely hope he's doing the right thing for himself and his overall health.

Here's wishing the best for Aaron as he continues to get back on the right track!!

[Image via TNYF/WENN.]

