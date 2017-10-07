Brooklyn Beckham Plants Kiss On Chloë Grace Moretz's Cheek — What's Up With These Two?!

Look at these two!!!

Brooklyn Beckham spent Saturday afternoon at a rugby match in Dublin alongside Chloë Grace Moretz, and while they're both being coy about their relationship status right now, they just dropped a HUGE hint on Instagram!!!

The pair had confirmed a relationship more than a year ago, of course, but more recently Beckham has gone on the record stating that he is "single" and "having fun," and whatever he had with Moretz was over.

Well, it really looks like they've rekindled their romance recently!!!

Take this video, uploaded to her IG Stories feed from the rugby match earlier today, and judge for yourself (below)!!!

Hmmm….

Verrrrrrrry inneresting, no?! What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Are these two a couple again??

This isn't the first time this stuff has happened recently — and it all looks pretty simple to us!!!

Let us know your opinions in the comments (below)!!

