UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. ET:

Nelly's lawyer has released a statement about the rape allegation:

"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

We'll continue to update you as we learn more.

Details are still coming in at this point, but media reports are confirming that rapper Nelly has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a woman.

According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested after a woman claimed she was raped on his tour bus in Washington, where he's been performing.

Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line, and they'd been scheduled to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington, before these accusations and the arrest came down this morning.

The rape allegedly occurred

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN.]