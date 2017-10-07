Wow — Lisa Bloom Is OUT As Harvey Weinstein's Legal Advisor!

Another hour passes, more Harvey Weinstein news continues to drop.

The Hollywood power-broker is in the thick of BIG trouble after multiple women have come forward with explosive sexual harassment claims — and now, he just lost his lawyer.

That's right: as of this morning, Lisa Bloom is NO LONGER representing Weinstein in the allegations.

Although, admittedly, it's not quite what you think…

That is, Bloom didn't step back just because her mother, Gloria Allred, slammed her for working with Weinstein.

Instead, Bloom has pulled back from Weinstein because she says that the producer and his board are "moving toward an agreement," and perhaps this whole thing may be… over soon???

Uncertain what "moving toward an agreement" specifically means, of course, but it sounds like a conclusion may be imminent.

Does that mean Weinstein walking away, and hoping to make all these allegations go away?! Will there be legal ramifications beyond this??

Time will tell on all that.

For now, and for whatever reason, it seems as though Bloom has (wisely) decided to step back a bit.

We'll update you with more when we know it.

[Image via Brian To/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

