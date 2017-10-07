Nelly Arrested, Charged With Second-Degree Rape
Details are still coming in at this point, but media reports are confirming that rapper Nelly has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a woman.
According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested after a woman claimed she was raped on his tour bus in Washington, where he's been performing.
Related: More Harvey Weinstein Harassment Stories Have Come Out
Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line, and they'd been scheduled to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington, before these accusations and the arrest came down this morning.
The rape allegedly occurred
[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN.]