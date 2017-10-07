Nelly Arrested, Charged With Second-Degree Rape

Details are still coming in at this point, but media reports are confirming that rapper Nelly has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a woman.

According to TMZ, the rapper was arrested after a woman claimed she was raped on his tour bus in Washington, where he's been performing.

Nelly is currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line, and they'd been scheduled to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington, before these accusations and the arrest came down this morning.

The rape allegedly occurred on Saturday morning at nearly 4:00 a.m.; and the woman apparently specifically ID'd Nelly as the man who raped her.

Just two hours ago, Nelly was booked into jail on second-degree rape charges.

It appears he is still in custody as of right now.

No more details to share yet, and no word from his camp — but we'll report back if anything new comes to light.

Wow.

[Image via Derrick Salters/WENN.]

