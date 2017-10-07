Watch The Trailer For Pacific Rim Uprising HERE!

Here we go — talk about action-packed!!!

The first trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising — yes, the sequel — was unveiled Friday at New York Comic-Con, and we are amazed at the energy, and intensity, and adrenaline!!

Give us more!!

The film, which stars John Boyega, Idris Elba, Scott Eastwood, and more, picks up the storyline ten years after the Battle of the Breach, as Boyega is taking up the legacy of his father (Elba's character) who, of course, sacrificed himself in the first Pacific Rim.

Ch-ch-check out the first full trailer (above)!!!

The upcoming Pacific Rim Uprising sequel is slated to hit theaters on March 23, and we could not be more excited about it!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments (below)!!!

