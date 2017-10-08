Home Videos Photos Shop
10/08/2017

A Republican Senator Just Absolutely DEMOLISHED Donald Trump On Twitter — OH. MY. GOD.

10/08/2017 1:22 PM ET | Filed under: Celebrity FeudsWacky, Tacky & TruePolitikDonald TrumpHIGHlariousFunnyAmazingViral: NewsControversy

Holy smokes.

Senator Bob Corker — a Republican from Tennessee — is NOT fucking around.

The GOP Senator was the target of Donald Trump's anger on Twitter this morning, and in response, the Tennessee politician absolutely DEMOLISHED Trump.

So, here's how it started. Corker announced a few days back that he's not going to run for re-election when his term is up.

A GOP Senator in a GOP state just up and walking away is a big deal, and it came as a big surprise to the Republicans, but at least for a while nobody lashed out at Corker or anything.

Well, that all changed this morning, when Trump went and did this (below):

Oh boy… here we go.

Luckily, Corker responded in precisely the right way (below):

OMG!!!!

Somebody show the GIF again!!!

no title

OMG!!!!

Trump, what the FUCK man?!

Also, for those of you at home… Trump's claims that Corker 'begged' for an endorsement, and 'wanted' to be Secretary of State? Yeah, both of those claims are FALSE. Trump is a liar!

But seriously — Trump just got owned online.

BADLY.

Just like he got owned yesterday, too!

