A Republican Senator Just Absolutely DEMOLISHED Donald Trump On Twitter — OH. MY. GOD.

Holy smokes.

Senator Bob Corker — a Republican from Tennessee — is NOT fucking around.

The GOP Senator was the target of Donald Trump's anger on Twitter this morning, and in response, the Tennessee politician absolutely DEMOLISHED Trump.

Related: Trump Can't Even Pronounce 'Puerto Rico'

So, here's how it started. Corker announced a few days back that he's not going to run for re-election when his term is up.

A GOP Senator in a GOP state just up and walking away is a big deal, and it came as a big surprise to the Republicans, but at least for a while nobody lashed out at Corker or anything.

Well, that all changed this morning, when Trump went and did this (below):

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

…Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Oh boy… here we go.

Luckily, Corker responded in precisely the right way (below):

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.

— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

OMG!!!!

Somebody show the GIF again!!!

OMG!!!!

Trump, what the FUCK man?!

Related: Trump Cryptically Says Meeting With Military Is 'Calm Before The Storm' — WHAT?!

Also, for those of you at home… Trump's claims that Corker 'begged' for an endorsement, and 'wanted' to be Secretary of State? Yeah, both of those claims are FALSE. Trump is a liar!

But seriously — Trump just got owned online.

BADLY.

Just like he got owned yesterday, too!

Tags: amazing, bob corker, celebrity feuds, controversy, donald trump, funny, highlarious, politik, tacky and true, tennessee, viral: news, wacky