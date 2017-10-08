Here's More About Donald Trump's 'Unfathomably Despicable' Racist Comments On The Apprentice

This is a story that's been working in the background for more than a year now, but over the last couple days, we've finally started to learn a little bit more about the REAL Donald Trump.

And he sounds pretty fuckin' bigoted in addition to being an entirely un-serious hack.

NPR's Embedded podcast interviewed a man named Bill Pruitt on Wednesday — a man who had worked for several seasons on The Apprentice as a producer.

And Pruitt let loose about some of what Trump got into while with the show — racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, the whole nine yards.

Of course, due to non-disclosure agreements, producers from The Apprentice can't explain explicitly what Trumps aid — but they can get close.

Here's what Pruitt had to say (below):

"We recorded constantly. We went into the boardroom to set up discussions about how and who should get fired [on the show] without talking and saying directly who got fired, so there was a big, long exchange, all of which was recorded. Out of those exchanges came some really unfathomably despicable words said by this guy who is a TV star. I heard it. I watched it, and those things are somewhere in some warehouse."

Pressed by the host about whether Pruitt meant racism, or sexism, or what, the producer continued (below):

"Very much a racist issue. When you heard these things, there's the audible gasp that is quickly followed by a cough, and then you just sort of carry on."

Wow…

At least it sounds like Pruitt — who left after two seasons to produce documentaries — is genuinely saddened by his role in helping create this image of Trump as a businessman… because the image was (and continues to be) fake as shit.

Pruitt said:

"To be, ‘Hey, TV star, shut your goddam mouth and don't ever, ever repeat what you just said to anyone ever' — of course you think that. You go back to your hotel room or your apartment, and you do some soul-searching. We told a story [on The Apprentice]. Now all of a sudden we're here. A cultural icon emerged because we weren't necessarily truthful about our portrayal."

No kidding, man.

Let's just hope that those tapes will be released one day.

Figure it out, Mark Burnett…

