The Final Justice League Trailer Was Just Released — Watch HERE!

10/08/2017 2:11 PM ET | Filed under: Ben AffleckFilm FlickersTech TalkBusiness BlitzComic-ConAmazingHeartwarmingGal Gadot

SOOOOO GOOD!!!!

Released online this morning during the events at 2017 New York Comic-Con, the final Justice League trailer is giving us LIFE!!!

The three-plus minute trailer gives us a really long, really solid glimpse into what the upcoming movie will be like: in a word, INCREDIBLE!

Ch-ch-check it out above, and see Batman (Ben Affleck), and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) work together to recruit a team of superheroes to save the world!!!

Wonder Woman's smirks and smiles are understated and amazing in and of themselves — and, oh yeah, the action scenes are pretty incredible too!!

What'd U think of the trailer, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!!!

