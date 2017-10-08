Khloé Kardashian Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Her Pregnancy News Broke!

Khloé Kardashian is stepping out — but she's keeping her lips zipped tight about that pregnancy!!!

The KUWTK star made an appearance on Saturday for the one-year anniversary of her denim line Good American at Nordstrom in the Century City area of El Lay, but she wasn't up for talking much about babies, or her beau, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

During a 30-minute event that took place as part of the anniversary celebration, Kardashian did, however, address her body and weight, at one point saying:

"My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable. When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am."

Our co-founders @khloekardashian @emmagrede striking a pose at @nordstromcc before the big moment 💣💣 Thank you to all who came to celebrate our one year anniversary! #goodsquad #goodamericanA post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Khloé today 😍 pic.twitter.com/FlgbBmoy1g

— Khloé K News (@itsohsokhloe) October 7, 2017

And congrats on the one-year anniversary of the line, girl!!!

