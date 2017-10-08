Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Sex & The City Aaron Carter Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Fashion Smashion, Khloe Kardashian, Business Blitz, Pregnant, Pregnancy Talk, Reality TV, Kylie Jenner, Instagram, Pregnancy Style, KUWTK >> Khloé Kardashian Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Her Pregnancy News Broke!

Khloé Kardashian Steps Out For First Public Appearance Since Her Pregnancy News Broke!

10/08/2017 12:28 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFashion SmashionKhloe KardashianBusiness BlitzPregnantPregnancy TalkReality TVKylie JennerInstagramPregnancy StyleKUWTK

no title

Khloé Kardashian is stepping out — but she's keeping her lips zipped tight about that pregnancy!!!

The KUWTK star made an appearance on Saturday for the one-year anniversary of her denim line Good American at Nordstrom in the Century City area of El Lay, but she wasn't up for talking much about babies, or her beau, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Related: KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special Recap!

During a 30-minute event that took place as part of the anniversary celebration, Kardashian did, however, address her body and weight, at one point saying:

"My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable. When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am."

Girl… you might be about to embrace a LOT more curves in the next few months!!!

Ch-ch-check out some highlights from the event last night, including Snapchat videos and more from Khlo's time out celebrating her denim line (below):

Awww!

Cute!!

And congrats on the one-year anniversary of the line, girl!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
A Republican Senator Just Absolutely DEMOLISHED Donald Trump On Twitter — OH. MY. GOD.
Next story »
UFC's Dana White Is FURIOUS At Jason Aldean For Choosing SNL Over Benefit Concert After Las Vegas Shooting: 'Fuck You… Stay Out Of Vegas'
See All Comments