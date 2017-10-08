Just like his lawyer had been saying in an earlier statement, Nelly is adamant that he is innocent against serious sexual assault allegations floating around today.

As has been reported earlier this morning, the rapper was arrested on a second-degree rape charge early this morning while on tour in Washington. He was booked into jail, but ultimately released without being charged.

And hours later, his lawyer released a very strong statement denying the allegations.

Related: More Harvey Weinstein Harassment Stories Have Come Out

But now, Nelly himself has chosen to speak out about the situation, too.

Here's what he had to say this afternoon through his Twitter account (below):

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]