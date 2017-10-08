UFC's Dana White Is FURIOUS At Jason Aldean For Choosing SNL Over Benefit Concert After Las Vegas Shooting: 'Fuck You… Stay Out Of Vegas'

This feud seems… inappropriate right now.

Dana White, the man behind the incredibly popular UFC, is feuding with country singer Jason Aldean after the performer opted to show up at Saturday Night Live to perform this weekend instead of doing a concert in front of shooting survivors and first responders in Las Vegas.

The Vegas concert would have taken place at UFC 216, which took place last night in Vegas, and White apparently reached out to Aldean's camp to have him sing the National Anthem there that night.

Fifteen survivors and 'hundreds' of first responders were in attendance at the UFC event, and would have been there to see Aldean perform.

According to White, Aldean's management turned down the offer, and even went so far as to say the singer may never perform live again. Whoa.

And then, when Aldean flew to NYC to perform for SNL last night anyways, that's when White blew up.

He told TMZ (below):

"His image was more important then coming back to Vegas and playing for the people who are his fans and who got shot watching him play. Fuck you Jason Aldean. Stay out of Vegas."

Wow.

Those are… really, really harsh words, especially considering Aldean was the performer on stage when the shooting started — and he may be dealing with his own post-ordeal traumas in addition to all the other survivors and first responders.

Yikes. Still, White didn't let up.

He said that several country music acts turned him down (he eventually had to book Everlast to perform), and he summed up:

"Country music was attacked. Those were country music fans. Those are people who buy your albums and none of you country music people could sing the anthem in front of survivors and 1st responders? This isn't about money. This is about the bad ass people who fought through this shit that this coward did."

Say what you will about Dana White… he sure doesn't hold back from what he's thinking.

