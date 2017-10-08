Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Donald Trump Aaron Carter Miley Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Zportz, Politik, Busted!, Donald Trump, Sad Sad, Twitter, Football, NFL, Funny, Viral: News, Controversy >> Donald Trump Sends Servant Mike Pence On Stupid (And Expensive) National Anthem Publicity Stunt
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Weekend Box Office: 'Blade Runner 2049' Careens Off Course With $31.5M Opening
See All Comments