Alleged Rape Details Surface As Nelly's Lawyer Releases A New Statement Proclaiming Innocence

The allegations surrounding Nelly are getting more and more controversial by each passing day…

Now, we are learning more about the woman who came forward and accused him in the first place: a 21-year-old from Seattle who met the rapper at a club after his Friday night concert in Washington, and later went to his tour bus after they partied together.

Apparently, after the woman was invited onto the bus, she was in Nelly's room when he tried to have sex with her — to her objection.

She said no, and he allegedly responded with saying "shut up," telling her he wanted to have sex without a condom.

She objected to that too, but she alleges that he did the deed anyways — and after he was done, Nelly offered her money.

The woman turned him down, but the rapper is alleged to have thrown $100 at her, and told her "you gotta go," as he booted her off the tour bus. Whoa.

Of course, that's not at all how Nelly's camp is seeing the events of Friday night.

The rapper's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, had a very charged statement for TMZ in response:

"It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized. That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety … we will be able to show by objective evidence and unbiased witnesses that she has zero credibility. She's a person who is making a dangerous, fraudulent allegation to accomplish her own goals."

Their camp is going to go after her pretty hard, we'd guess.

Still, this is a serious allegation, and it's not going to just go away without a thorough investigation by law enforcement.

Scary stuff.

Thoughts??

