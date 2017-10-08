Jason Aldean Performs A Tom Petty Tribute In Response To The Las Vegas Shooting In Touching SNL Cold Open — Watch HERE

This is so touching.

Jason Aldean performed a Tom Petty tribute to open Saturday Night Live last night, singing a cover of I Won't Back Down to open the show as a response both to Petty's death and the Las Vegas shooting which occurred while Aldean had been on stage performing.

Related: Here's Another Remarkable Tom Petty Tribute!

Watch Aldean's tribute — and his message to the American people — above. Powerful stuff.

There were plenty of other SNL highlights available from last night, too, with Gal Gadot hosting!

Ch-ch-check out the rest of the best from the show (below)!!!

Funny stuff!!! Especially the new 'show' Kendall's World!!! Love it!!

What'd U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know in the comments (below)!!

Tags: funny, gal gadot, heartwarming, inspiration, jason aldean, las vegas, las vegas shooting, late night tv, music minute, r.i.p., sad sad, saturday night live, snl, tv news, vegas shooting