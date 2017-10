Slavko from Montenegro is a true legend!!!

Appearing on The X-Factor UK, he seriously brings the laughs — and he's fast becoming our favorite!!

Related: More Eurovision Music HERE!

Seriously, watch this (above) and honestly tell us: how could you NOT love Slavko?? From Eurovision earlier this year now to X Factor UK, the man just knows what it takes to captivate an audience!!!

Living for this man!! LOLz — but seriously, keep it comin'!!

Tags: amazing, anglophilia, eurovision, funny, montenegro, music minute, reality tv, slavko, tv news, x factor, x factor uk