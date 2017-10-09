Home Videos Photos Shop
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Offered To Be The Bait To Help Capture Warlord Joseph Kony — WHAT?!

Angelina Jolie Reportedly Offered To Be The Bait To Help Capture Warlord Joseph Kony — WHAT?!

10/09/2017

Oh shit!

Apparently Angelina Jolie reportedly offered to help capture African warlord Joseph Kony, according to 40,000 ICC documents that leaked to the French investigative website Mediapart over the weekend.

The documents suggest that the 42-year-old actress offered to act as bait in a trap to arrest Kony, with the help of US Special Forces and her ex Brad Pitt!

This seriously sounds like a movie script!

According to The Sunday Times, the email from former ICC Chief Prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo said Jolie was "the one" to carry out the mission, and that:

"She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad [Pitt] will go also."

Jolie reportedly responded by saying:

"Brad is being supportive. Let's discuss logistics. Much love Xxx."

The plot to lure Kony out of hiding by inviting him to a private dinner near his armored encampment never happened. And now that these alleged documents have leaked, it doesn't seem like a good idea to carry it out anyway.

So far, no word from the celeb's camp.

What do U make of all this craziness?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Regina Wagner/Future Image/WENN.]

