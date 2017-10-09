Home Videos Photos Shop
Ashley Graham Fires Off At Internet Trolls Blasting Her For Working Out!

10/09/2017

Ashley Graham doesn't need the hate!

Ashley Graham is coming for her haters!

On Sunday, the supermodel took to Instagram to blast the critics who shamed her for working out after she posted a fitness video to her page earlier!

Reminding her followers she loves her body, Ash posted:

Swipe It➡️A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

Ashley doesn't have to explain anything to anyone, but we don't blame her for being sick of the shit!

See her original fitness post (below):

Gettin that 🍑 right with @christine_grubbs💪🏽 #sundaymorning #curvyfitA post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Oct 8, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Yass, girl!

[Image via Instagram.]

