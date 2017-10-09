Ashley Graham Fires Off At Internet Trolls Blasting Her For Working Out!

Kit Harington's April Fools' Day Prank On Fiancée Rose Leslie Almost Ended Their Relationship!
It looks like Jon Snow knows SOMETHING!!
During his recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Kit Harington revealed he's quite the prankster as he pulled an epic gag on his fiancée on April Fools' Day.
Apparently, the Haringtons take April Fools' Day VVV seriously, so he decided to put a fake decapitated head in his refrigerator for his love, Rose Leslie to find.
Let's just say the red-headed beauty was less than pleased by the prank. LOLz!
Be sure to watch her reaction for yourself (below)!!
