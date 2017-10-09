Bella Thorne Tongue Wrestles YouTube Star Tana Mongeau On Her 20th Birthday!

It looks like Bella Thorne certainly enjoyed her 20th birthday celebrations!

According to YouTube star Tana Mongeau's Instagram, the actress enjoyed plenty of birthday cuddles and kisses in honor of her special day.

See what we mean (below)!!

ur weird i'm weird i like u @bellathorne 👅A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:41pm PDT

what do u do after the longest birthday night ever? lay on the floor of the restaurant. happy birthday Annabella, I fucking adore you… see u in like an hour lmao❣️🤤 #nationalbellathornemonth #bellaween #octobellaA post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Oct 8, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Then there's this:

Bella Thorne and @tanamongeau via her Instagram Stories (10/08/17) pic.twitter.com/LfkffunlYO

— Bella Thorne Daily (@dailythornee) October 9, 2017

