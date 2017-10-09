Cara Delevingne On The 'More Traumatic Times' Of Being A Teenager: 'I Had Moments When I Didn't Want To Carry On'

Cara Delevingne wants to be more open about mental health, and was definitely making that clear during her new appearance on Britain's This Morning daytime TV show.

The model/actor/author sat down with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for a pre-recorded interview to explain what she experienced during her depression while promoting her book Mirror, Mirror.

Related: Cara Hopes To Help Struggling Teens!

She shared her experience as a teen:

"I'm not in hell now. The things that stick with all of us the most are the darker times, the more traumatic times. Those are some of the points I remember the most. I didn't know how to communicate my emotions. I was very ashamed of the way I felt. I had a very privileged upbringing, I was very lucky, I went to an amazing school."

Except she recalled still feeling guilt over it:

"(But) I had depression and I had moments when I didn't want to carry on. And then the guilt of feeling that way and not being able to tell anyone because I shouldn't feel that way and I shouldn't feel bad. It's the guilt."

Cara hopes by opening up about it, she can help others who feel similarly:

"'That's what I want to be for teenagers, not necessarily a role model, but someone who has been through it and come out the other side. I have been very open about my time and troubles as a teenager… You feel so much at that point. I felt it was my duty to write a book."

The 25-year-old eloquently added:

"For me, it was realizing that I shouldn't be ashamed of feeling these things and that I wasn't alone. Everyone goes through these things and being vulnerable is actually a strength and not a weakness and showing your emotions and being honest about it. That's why, more and more, mental health is such an important thing to talk about. It's exactly the same thing as being physically sick. When you keep all those things inside and bottle them up, it makes you ill. It was important to highlight those things."

The starlet is doing an amazing thing raising awareness to the importance of mental health!

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN.]

Tags: cara delevingne, daytime tv, depression, mental health, models