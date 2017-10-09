Harvey Weinstein has officially been ousted from Hollywood.

As you've likely heard, the indie movie mogul has been fired from The Weinstein Company following an explosive New York Times exposé, which detailed decades of sexual harassment. Understandably, many have flocked to Twitter to celebrate Harvey's firing as the industry vet harassed several beloved actresses in Tinseltown -- including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Related: Nelly Responds To Sexual Assault Arrest

In fact, Miz McGowan wasn't satisfied with only Harvey being fired as she also called for Bob Weinstein's job. Other A-listers have since rallied around the Charmed alum.

Be sure to take a look at the famous first reactions for yourself (below).

[Image via Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]