Man Accused Of Raping A 12-Year-Old A Decade Ago Gets Joint Custody Of Victim's Child

This is terrible.

A Michigan man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl nearly a decade ago has now been given joint custody of her child, according to the victim's lawyer.

Per local news reports, Christopher Mirasolo, 27, was granted time with the victim's now–eight-year-old boy after DNA tests proved he was the father.

Related: Celebs React To Harvey Weinstein's Firing!

The victim's attorney, Rebecca Kiessling, is now seeking protection under the federal Rape Survivor Child Custody Act. She responded:

"This is insane. Nothing has been right about this since it was originally investigated. He was never properly charged and should still be sitting behind bars somewhere, but the system is victimizing my client, who was a child herself when this all happened."

Apparently, the judge disclosed the victim's address and ordered Mirasolo's name to be added to the child's birth certificate — all without a proper hearing OR consent. Wow.

The rep went on to recount what happened all those years ago when her client was just a preteen:

"She, her 13-year-old sister and a friend all slipped out of their house one night to meet a boy and the boy's older friend, Mirasolo, showed up and asked if they wanted to go for a ride. They thought they were going to McDonald's or somewhere. Instead, he tossed their cellphones away, drove to Detroit where he stole gas from a station and then drove back to Sanilac County, where he kept them captive for two days in a vacant house near a relative, finally releasing the older sister in a park. He threatened to kill them if they told anyone what happened."

After her client became pregnant, Mirasolo was given a plea deal for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He only served six of his twelve-month sentence. He was charged again in March 2010 for sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 15. He served four years.

Ugh. This person needs to be behind bars, not in custody of a child!

[Image via Michigan Department of Corrections.]

Tags: christopher mirasolo, disgusting!, icky icky poo, legal matters, viral: news