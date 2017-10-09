Donald Trump's Ex Ivana Calls Herself The 'First Lady' & Says She's Worried About Melania's Jealousy In Shady New Interview!

And we thought Ivana Trump's last interview was wild!

Donald Trump's first wife, whom he divorced after cheating with Marla Maples in 1993, is on tour for her book Raising Trump, and she's not holding back even a little bit.

On Monday morning, Ivana (who by the way forgives Donald and solely blames Marla who she says "ruined my family and my marriage") says she talks to the President about once every "fourteen days."

BUT she does worry about how it makes Melania Trump feel:

"I have the direct number to White House, but I don't really want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that. Because I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm First Lady, OK?"

Whoa.

Sure, she's joking, but her words are absolutely loaded. Like when she refers to Melania being forced to live in Washington:

"I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible. It's better her than me. I would hate Washington."

Which straight up becomes just her talking about what a better FLOTUS she would be!!! Seriously, she continues:

"Would I straighten up the White House in 14 days? Absolutely. Can I give the speech for 45 minutes without teleprompter? Absolutely. Can I read a contract? Can I negotiate? Can I entertain? Absolutely. But I would not really like to be there. I like my freedom."

SO SHADY!

She also has some backhanded words for POTUS himself, saying he was a "loving father" BUT he didn't raise his children at all:

"Donald was on the telephone making the deals. He was a loving father, don't get me wrong, and he was a good provider, but he was not the father which would take a stroller and go to the Central Park or go play to baseball with them or something. It was only until they were about 18-years-old he could communicate with them, because he could start to talk business with them. Before, he really didn't know what conversation to strike with the little kids."

Yeah, that sounds about right. You have to have patience and empathy to speak someone about their life and dreams and not about your business deals.

See the wide-ranging interview and read between the lines for yourself (below)!

WATCH: One-on-one with Ivana Trump; shares details of her life in new tell-all book: https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD - @arobach pic.twitter.com/PJG1cKxkxk

— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017

