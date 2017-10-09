Donna Karan Defends Harvey Weinstein & Suggests Alleged Victims May Have Been 'Asking For It'!

Not a good look, Donna Karan!

As we reported, on Sunday, Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company following multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

Hours after the news broke, the fashion designer attended the CinéFashion Film Awards where she was asked about the movie producer's scandal on the red carpet.

Related: Democrats Are Regifting Their Harvey Weinstein Donations

Surprisingly, the DKNY creator places blame on the alleged victims, and says they may have been "asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality"!

According to DailyMail.com:

"I think we have to look at ourselves. Obviously, the treatment of women all over the world is something that has always had to be identified. Certainly in the country of Haiti where I work, in Africa, in the developing world, it's been a hard time for women… To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?… And what are we throwing out to our children today about how to dance and how to perform and what to wear? How much should they show?"

The 69-year-old then defends Weinstein and his wife Georgina Chapman as "wonderful people," and says the mogul isn't the only guilty person in Hollywood.

"I don't think it's only Harvey Weinstein… I don't think we're only looking at him. I think we're looking at a world much deeper than that… Yes, I think he's being looked at right now as a symbol, not necessarily as him. I know his wife, I think they're wonderful people, Harvey has done some amazing things. I think we have to look at our world and what we want to say and how we want to say it as well."

To make matters worse, she then shames women for how they dress, and how they are "presenting themselves" to the world:

"You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble."

YIKES! These comments are DEFINITELY not in season…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: dkny, donna karan, fashion smashion, film flickers, icky icky diaper poo, icky icky dog poo, icky icky poo, legal matters