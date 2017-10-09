There seems to be no lack of drama on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!

On Sunday's episode, Kim Kardashian West continued to battle her anxiety stemming from her Paris robbery while trying to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's birthday in Mexico!

Related: Khloé Kardashain Steps Out Amid Pregnancy News!

Staying at friend and Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis' home in Punta Mita, the momma-of-two called him up in tears, asking:

"Are you sure it's safe here?"

Kimmy explained in the episode:

"Ever since Paris I just go through this worst-case scenario mode in my head…. It hit me that all of these people in the airport are going to see 17 or 18 girls with our Chanel and Louis Vuitton bags."

And she continued, adding she feels she can at least trust Joe: